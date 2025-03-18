Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge set to launch in India soon, appears on BIS: Report

Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone is expected to debut in India soon, following its reported appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. According to a report by 91Mobiles, a Samsung device carrying the model number SM-S937B/DS—believed to be the Galaxy S25 Edge—has received BIS certification. The report also noted that the same model number surfaced in the GSMA database, suggesting an imminent launch.

Samsung first showcased the Galaxy S25 Edge at its Galaxy Unpacked event in January and later exhibited the device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona earlier this month. While an official launch date has yet to be confirmed, the smartphone is expected to arrive next month in select regions, including India.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

Previously, South Korean publication Seoul Economic Daily reported that Samsung is planning a potential unveiling event for the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16, with sales anticipated to begin in May.

The Galaxy S25 Edge, showcased at MWC 2025, features a flat-frame design with a frosted glass back panel. The rear camera module has been redesigned, incorporating dual sensors stacked on an elevated vertical section, distinguishing it from other S25 models. Reports suggest the smartphone is notably thinner than the base Galaxy S25 models, measuring approximately 5.84mm in thickness. It is also expected to be lighter, possibly due to modifications in battery capacity and camera set-up.

The device is anticipated to have a larger display than the standard Galaxy S25, likely approaching the 6.7-inch screen size of the S25 Plus variant. However, it is said to house a 3,786mAh battery—smaller than other models in the series. Corrected battery capacity

For imaging, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, similar to the one used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, unlike other models in the series, it reportedly features a 12MP ultra-wide camera but lacks a dedicated telephoto sensor.