Assassin's Creed Shadows: Ubisoft announces prices and pre-order benefits

Ubisoft has unveiled all editions of its upcoming video game Assassin's Creed: Shadows, along with their prices and exclusive bonuses. Set in feudal Japan, the upcoming installment in the franchise offers multiple purchase options, each packed with unique in-game content and perks.

Whether you are eyeing the Standard edition or the Deluxe edition, here’s a detailed breakdown of what each version includes and how much it will cost.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Editions, pricing and pre-order perks

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is available for pre-orders in two variants, Standard edition, and Deluxe edition. Let’s go over the perks and prices of both editions.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Standard Edition for PCs

Content offered: Base game

Pre-order benefits: Access to a bonus mission and free ‘Claws of Awaji’ DLC expansion

Available on: Steam, Epic Games store, and Ubisoft e-store

Price: Rs 4,899

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Deluxe Edition for PCs

Content offered: Base game, Sekiryu Dual Pack including gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket. It will also include the Sekiryu Hideout Pack including four unique ornaments to customise the hideout for your shinobi league and five mastery points

Pre-order benefits: Access to a bonus mission and free ‘Claws of Awaji’ DLC expansion

Available on: Steam, Epic Games store, and Ubisoft e-store

Price: Rs 6,299

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Standard Edition for PS5

Content offered: Base game

Pre-order benefits: Access to the ‘Thrown to the Dogs’ quest and free ‘Claws of Awaji’ DLC expansion

Available on: PlayStation e-store

Price: Rs 5,599

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Standard Edition for PS5

Content offered: Base game, Sekiryu Dual Pack, Sekiryu Hideout Pack, and five mastery points

Pre-order benefits: Access to the ‘Thrown to the Dogs’ quest and free ‘Claws of Awaji’ DLC expansion

Available on: PlayStation e-store

Price: Rs 6,999

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Details

Ubisoft has revealed the storyline for the Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The game takes players to 16th-century Japan, a time when the country was “on a brutal path to unification.” The game features two protagonists: Naoe, a Shinobi assassin from Iga province, and Yasuke, the legendary samurai. Their intertwined stories will explore personal struggles and encounters with key historical figures who played a role in shaping Japan’s future.

Players can switch between two distinct playstyles, as each character comes with unique abilities, progression paths, and weapon choices. Naoe’s stealth expertise allows for intricate infiltration mechanics, utilising dynamic environments to remain undetected. Meanwhile, Yasuke delivers a more aggressive approach, enabling players to “attack larger enemy forces with brutal precision.”