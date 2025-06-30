Google's Pixel Watch 3 skips UWB, uses Bluetooth tracking instead: Report

Google’s Pixel Watch 3 reportedly uses a Bluetooth-based tracking feature called Channel Sounding for precise location tracking, rather than the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. According to The Verge, the feature is active but not effectively used since it requires more compatible devices. The feature was introduced with the Wear OS 5.1 update rolled out in March. It enables the Pixel Watch 3 to locate devices like smartphones, earbuds or other wearables with greater accuracy.

What is Channel Sounding?

Channel Sounding is part of the Bluetooth 6.0 standard, announced in September 2024. Unlike traditional Bluetooth tracking that relies on signal strength (which can be affected by obstacles like walls or furniture), Channel Sounding measures the time it takes for multiple signals – sent at varying frequencies – to travel between devices.

This allows for: Accurate distance detection, down to a few centimetres

Directional awareness, making it easier to find lost items

No need for extra hardware, as it works with existing Bluetooth components ALSO READ: Google may launch Pixel 10 series and Watch 4 on August 13: What to expect Although the Pixel Watch 3 supports Channel Sounding, it remains unused for now as it requires multiple devices with the same capability to be effective. Broader adoption is expected with the launch of more Bluetooth 6.0-enabled devices, including the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 in August 2025. Why Channel Sounding and not UWB (ultrawide-band) UWB offers precision tracking, but requires a dedicated chip and antenna that adds to the cost. In contrast, Channel Sounding can deliver comparable results using standard Bluetooth hardware already present in most modern smartphones and wearables.