iPhone 17 Pro may feature new Apple logo placement, design, camera upgrades

The iPhone 17 Pro, expected to launch later this year, could arrive with a notable design change – a repositioned Apple logo. According to a report by 9To5Mac, leaked images of the upcoming smartphone hint that Apple may move the logo slightly lower on the back of the device, placing it directly beneath the new rear camera bar. This would mark the first significant logo shift since the iPhone 11 series.

Instead of its longstanding central placement on the back panel, the Apple logo will now be aligned beneath the horizontally stretched camera bar. The change is said to improve visibility and brand recognisability, especially given the new camera design dominating the top half of the device.

Case manufacturers are reportedly adjusting their MagSafe ring layouts and redesigning covers to accommodate the updated logo placement. This ensures that the logo remains visible even when the phone is inside a protective case. iPhone 17 Pro: Expected features Another alleged image of the iPhone 17 Pro, shared online recently, highlights a major rear design change, including a full-width camera bar replacing Apple's classic corner bump. If confirmed, it would signal a significant redesign for the Pro series. On the camera front, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature: