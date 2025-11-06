Google Pixel Watch 4 goes on sale in India: Check price, offers, specs

The Pixel Watch 4 is available for purchase through the Google Store online. As part of the introductory offers, Google is including a six-month Fitbit Premium subscription at no extra cost. Customers can also avail no-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plans of up to 12 months with select bank cards.

Pixel Watch 4: Details

The Pixel Watch 4 introduces a major shift in Google’s smartwatch design philosophy — it is now repairable, addressing one of the biggest criticisms of its predecessors. Earlier Pixel Watches were not serviceable, often requiring full replacement for hardware issues. With the Pixel Watch 4, users can now have their devices repaired instead of replaced, according to Google.

The smartwatch features a new Actua 360 display with slimmer bezels and a more pronounced curve, offering up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness — a 50 per cent improvement over last year’s 2,000-nit display. It runs Wear OS 6, which brings Gemini integration, AI-powered smart replies, and a refreshed Material 3 Expressive design optimised for the watch’s circular display.