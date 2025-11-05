Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Messages may soon let you edit shared images with 'Nano Banana'

Google Messages may soon let you edit shared images with 'Nano Banana'

Reportedly, Google Messages is getting a Nano Banana-powered Remix tool that lets users create AI-generated images from chat photos and custom prompts

Nano Banana AI

Nano Banana AI

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Google is reportedly bringing its advanced image editing tool, Nano Banana, to Google Messages with a new feature called Remix. According to a report by Android Authority, the feature will let users generate unique AI images using photos shared in chats right inside the app.
 
According to the report, the latest 20251031 beta update for Google Messages now includes the new Nano Banana-powered Remix feature. The report stated that the integration “appears to bring Nano Banana’s image-generation capabilities directly into chat conversations,” allowing users to create custom visuals from their own images and short text prompts. 
 
 
Once the feature rolls out, users will find the Remix option in two places — inside the media picker and by long-pressing an image within a chat. When selected for the first time, a pop-up will notify users that their images will be sent to Google’s servers for processing. After agreeing, users will see preset suggestions and an input box to type their own prompt.
 
Tapping the Banana button begins the image generation process, creating an AI-edited version based on the user’s prompt. The report added that early beta code hints at possible daily usage limits for Remix, which may help manage demand when the feature first launches. 

Nano Banana has been widely known for its ability to retain likeness and details in AI-generated images — a step ahead of earlier editing models. Google seems to be gradually expanding its use across apps like Google Photos and now Messages, hinting at a broader AI push within its ecosystem.
 
While Google has not officially confirmed when Remix will be available to all users, the feature’s presence in the public beta suggests a rollout is close. Once live, it could make image sharing on Messages more creative and interactive, blending AI image generation into everyday conversations.
 

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

