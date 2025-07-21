Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel Watch 4 may get new features, bigger batteries: What to expect

Google Pixel Watch 4 may get new features, bigger batteries: What to expect

Ahead of the Made by Google event on August 20, key feature enhancements and alleged prices of the Pixel Watch 4 series have surfaced on the web

Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The anticipated Google Pixel Watch 4 series is expected to bring modest upgrades, with a few notable enhancements. According to a report by Android Headlines, slightly bigger batteries, new colour options, and subtle hardware tweaks aimed at allowing repairability of the Pixel Watches are expected in the upcoming series. Additionally, as per a 9To5Google report, a French deals and coupons platform has revealed pricing information of the Pixel Watch 4 series.
 
Notably, Google has scheduled the Made by Google event for August 20 where it is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 lineup, alongside the next generation Pixel 10 series smartphones. Here is what consumers can expect from the Pixel Watch 4 series.

Google Pixel Watch 4 series: What to expect

According to a consumer technology focused news platform, Android Headlines, one key addition that consumers can expect from the next generation of Pixel watches is the extension of blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring. Unlike current models that track SpO2 only during sleep, the Pixel Watch 4 may offer all-day monitoring, with alerts for low oxygen levels.
 
The report also hints at a possible “Emergency Satellite Communications” feature, though specifics remain unclear at the moment.
 
Another new function tied to Android 16 is "notification cooldown," which reduces notification noise by disabling sounds and vibrations when alerts come in too frequently. This is expected to be available on the Pixel Watch 4, likely as part of the broader Wear OS 6 update.
As for the processor, the Pixel Watch 4 series is expected to be powered by Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, akin to its predecessor. However, it might ship with a new co-processor (likely a Cortex-M55) that could allow Google to do more, especially around AI. The 41mm model may feature a 327mAh battery (a seven per cent increase over the Watch 3's 307mAh), and the 45mm model a 459mAh battery (a nine per cent increase over the Watch 3's 420mAh).

Google Pixel Watch 4 series: Expected pricing

As per the 9To5Google report, the Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) is expected to be priced at 399 Euros for the Wi-Fi model and 499 Euros for the LTE variant in France. The larger 45mm version is likely to cost 449 Euros for Wi-Fi and 549 Euros for LTE.
  Notably, not much information is available at the moment regarding the India pricing of the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 series.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 'Air' could debut this year: What to expect

Soon, WhatsApp will show ads in Status page, promote business Channels

Apple's foldable iPhone may not be much different from Samsung Fold: Report

Perplexity in talks with phone makers to preload Comet browser on devices

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 21: Win diamonds, skins, more

Topics :GoogleGoogle Pixelsmartwatches

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story