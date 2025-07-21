Google Pixel Watch 4 may get new features, bigger batteries: What to expect

Google Pixel Watch 4 series: What to expect

According to a consumer technology focused news platform, Android Headlines, one key addition that consumers can expect from the next generation of Pixel watches is the extension of blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring. Unlike current models that track SpO2 only during sleep, the Pixel Watch 4 may offer all-day monitoring, with alerts for low oxygen levels.

The report also hints at a possible “Emergency Satellite Communications” feature, though specifics remain unclear at the moment.

Another new function tied to Android 16 is "notification cooldown," which reduces notification noise by disabling sounds and vibrations when alerts come in too frequently. This is expected to be available on the Pixel Watch 4, likely as part of the broader Wear OS 6 update.