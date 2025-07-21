Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, WhatsApp will show ads in Status page, promote business Channels

Soon, WhatsApp will show ads in Status page, promote business Channels

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out new ad formats: Status Ads and Promoted Channels (in beta) for iOS users, showing ads in the Updates tab of the app

Status Ads and Promoted Channels

Status Ads and Promoted Channels (Image: WABetainfo)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly testing Status Ads and Promoted Channels for iOS users, introducing ad formats aimed at offering monetisation options for businesses and creators. According to a report by WABetainfo, these features are integrated within the Updates tab—keeping them separate from private chats, groups, and calls.
 
Both features were previously tested on Android and now appear in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.20.10.78.

Ads on WhatsApp: What is new

Status Ads

As per the report, Status Ads appear between user-generated status updates and are clearly labeled as “Sponsored.” Businesses can share promotional content in a familiar swipeable format. Users can view these ads like regular statuses, with options to skip, block, or report them.
 
 
WhatsApp says these ads are designed to integrate seamlessly into the Status section without disrupting the experience. The company also clarified that ads are shown using minimal data such as language, region, and previous ad interactions. 

Also Read

India's prime minister Narendra Modi

Parliament session LIVE: Inflation was in double digits before 2014, now around 2%, says PM Modi

Alcohol on flight

Tilaknagar zooms 28% in 1 week. What's driving alcoholic beverage stock?

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts; Nifty above 25,000; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank rise 2% each

PremiumSomanathan case, officials, office,

TV Somanathan's missive urging officers to meet non-officials sparks debate

PremiumMarkets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Not HDFC or YES Bank: These 3 bank stocks can rally up to 16%, say charts

Promoted Channels

Promoted Channels allow brands and creators to highlight their public channels in WhatsApp’s channel directory. These channels appear higher in search results and are marked with a “Promoted” tag. For example, a brand or local business can pay to have its channel appear higher in recommendations, increasing its chances of attracting followers. 
User control and privacy
 
Users will receive a banner when the features go live on their accounts. An Activity Report will also be available in account settings, listing all viewed ads, advertisers, and allowing users to block or report any of them.
 
The report stated that WhatsApp has emphasised that no personal messages or phone numbers are shared with advertisers. Users can optionally link their WhatsApp account with Meta’s Accounts Center to enable ad personalisation. This setting can be changed by the user anytime, although it is disabled by default.
 

More From This Section

Apple

Apple's foldable iPhone may not be much different from Samsung Fold: Report

Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)

Perplexity in talks with phone makers to preload Comet browser on devices

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 21: Win diamonds, skins, more

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft warns govt, firms of cyberattacks on document-sharing software

Premiumstablecoin, cryptocurrency, crypto

US legal backing for Stablecoin starts regulatory debate in India

Topics : WhatsApp Business in India WhatsApp business WhatsApp privacy case WhatsApp features

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon