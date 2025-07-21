Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 'Air' could debut this year: What to expect

Details about Apple’s anticipated iPhone 17 Air have surfaced online, hinting at key specifications including display size, form factor, and battery capacity. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to debut in September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 series and may replace the current Plus model in Apple’s lineup.

Here is what we can expect from the anticipated iPhone 17 Air model:

Apple iPhone 17 Air: What to expect

As per a report by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display which will fit in-between the two Pro model iPhones. For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays respectively, and the next generation iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to retain this design.

ALSO READ: Apple's foldable iPhone may not be much different from Samsung Fold: Report The display panel on the iPhone 17 Air will likely be of 2740 x 1260 resolution and will support Apple’s ProMotion display technology for 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely get always-on support and is expected to get the Dynamic Island up top, housing the front-facing camera and FaceID sensors. Apple’s iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be the thinnest iPhone to date, with a body measuring just 5.5mm — surpassing the 6.9mm thickness of the iPhone 6, which currently holds the title. However, to achieve this form factor, Apple may have to reduce the battery capacity significantly.