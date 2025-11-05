Google launches Project Suncatcher to test AI data centres in space

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai has unveiled Project Suncatcher, an ambitious initiative to examine whether future artificial intelligence (AI) computing could be powered by solar energy harnessed directly from space.

Google’s vision for AI in space

As part of the project, Google plans to deploy specialised AI chips on solar-powered satellites in low-Earth orbit. The objective is to process AI workloads in space, reducing the environmental footprint of terrestrial data centres while benefiting from uninterrupted solar exposure.

Google described Project Suncatcher as a long-term research “moonshot” rather than a commercial product for now, but one that could lay the groundwork for the next era of computing.

“More testing and breakthroughs will be needed as we count down to launch two prototype satellites with @planet by early 2027, our next milestone of many. Excited for us to be a part of all the innovation happening in (this) space!” Pichai said in a post on X. What is Project Suncatcher? The initiative envisions a constellation of compact satellites, each carrying Google’s custom-built Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) chips—processors designed specifically for machine learning and AI applications. How will the system work? Each satellite will feature high-efficiency solar panels for power and will be connected through free-space optical communication beams, enabling them to relay data between satellites and back to Earth.