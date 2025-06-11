Google releases Android 16 for Pixels: What is new, how-to update, and more

Android 16 on Pixels: What’s new
- Pixel VIPs widget: A new feature integrated into the Google Contacts app that helps users stay connected with their most important contacts. Pixel VIPs functions like an enhanced favourites hub, offering VIP badges, Do Not Disturb bypass, birthday reminders, shared activities, location sharing, and more.
- Live Updates: A new interactive notification banner that provides real-time progress updates from supported apps such as food delivery and ride-hailing services.
- Deeper Gemini Live integration: Gemini AI can now draw context from apps like Google Maps, Calendar, Tasks, and Keep to offer more personalised and useful responses during live conversations.
- AI stickers: Users can now create custom AI-generated stickers directly within Gboard using text prompts or photos. This feature is currently available in select regions and supports English, Japanese, and German.
- AI Mode on Home Screen: A new AI Mode in Google Search is now accessible from the Pixel Home Screen, though it remains limited to certain regions for now.
- Enhanced hearing aid support: Android 16 brings improved support for hearing aids, including native controls like volume adjustment and LE Audio compatibility.
- Other updates: Android 16 also includes support for HDR screenshots, refined haptics and back animations, improvements to button navigation, and security enhancements through Google’s Advanced Protection programme.
Android 16 on Pixels: What is next
How to install Android 16 on Pixels
- Go to the Settings app on your eligible Pixel device and select the System menu.
- Within the System menu, scroll down and select Software updates.
- Select the System update option and tap on Check for update at the bottom right of the screen.
- If the Android 16 update is available, tap on the Download and Install option and follow the instructions.
- Your Pixel may restart automatically to install the update.
Eligible Google Pixel devices for Android 16
- Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a
- Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a
- Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a
- Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel Fold
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app