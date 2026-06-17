Google rolls out Android 17, Wear OS 7 to Pixels: What's new, eligibility

Google has begun rolling out Android 17 to Pixel smartphones alongside the June Pixel Drop update, bringing a mix of productivity, security and creator-focused features. The update is now available for eligible Pixel devices starting today, while Pixel Watch models are receiving the Wear OS 7 update.

According to Google’s blog posts, Android 17 is rolling out first to Pixel devices and will expand to other Android smartphones later this year. The company is also bundling the June Pixel Drop, which adds new features and expands existing capabilities across Pixel phones and tablets.

Android 17 does not yet include Gemini Intelligence features. The company said that multi-step app automation and Auto Browse in Chrome that use Gemini Intelligence will roll out to supported Pixel devices later this summer.

Android 17 introduces a set of features aimed at improving multitasking, content creation and device security.

More features such as Create My Widget, Intelligent Autofill, Rambler in Gboard, and Android-exclusive Instagram features will roll out later this year.

What’s new on Pixel Watch with Wear OS 7

Google is also rolling out Wear OS 7 to Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4 models, bringing new glanceable features and system improvements.

Live Updates: Real-time information such as sports scores, deliveries and workouts directly on the watch interface

Cross-device controls: Improved controls for connected devices like headphones, speakers, smart TVs and AI glasses.

Battery improvements: Up to 10 per cent better battery life compared to Wear OS 6

Similar to Android 17, Gemini Intelligence on Wear OS 7 will be rolling out later this summer.