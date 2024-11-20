Redmi Note 14 series set to launch in India soon, Xiaomi hints: Details

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next generation smartphones in the Redmi Note series . In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi India shared an image with the caption “Ready for a noteworthy reveal?,” suggesting that the company could soon launch the Redmi Note 14 series in India.

The Redmi Note 14 series was launched in the company’s home country in September this year. The series encompasses three models: Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. The Indian variants of these smartphones are expected to closely resemble their Chinese counterparts.

Redmi Note 14 series: What to expect

Launched earlier in China, Redmi Note is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 ultra chip and features a 6.67-inch FHD+ panel of 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging the smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP main camera, accompanied by a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone features a 5110mAh battery and supports 45W fast wired charging.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra, it comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera, with a 20MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front, and Gorilla Glass 7i on the back. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, it comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The 6,200mAh battery supports 90W fast charging. The triple-camera setup includes an OmniVision Light Hunter 800 sensor with OIS, a 50MP portrait camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 20MP front camera supports 1080p video at 60fps.