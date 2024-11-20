ASUS has launched the ROG Phone 9 series smartphones, powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The series includes two models: ASUS ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro. Both smartphones feature an AniMe Vision auxiliary display on the back panel, equipped with customisable LEDs for animations, interactions, and gaming.

The new gaming smartphones from Taiwanese electronics maker are available in select regions and are expected to launch in India in the coming months.

ROG Phone 9 series: Details

Both ROG Phone 9 and Phone 9 Pro feature the same 6.78-inch Full HD+ resolution AMOLED panel of 165Hz refresh rate. However, the refresh rate can be extended up to 185 Hz in Game Genie. It also has support for LTPO technology that can pull down the refresh rate to 1Hz in Always-On display mode to conserve battery. Both smartphones come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

ALSO READ: iQOO 13 phone set to launch in India on Dec 3 with these specifications

More From This Section

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, ROG Phone 9 Pro gets up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of storage, the base variant is offered with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. While ASUS claims to have improved the thermal management of the smartphones, the company also offers accessories such as AeroActive Cooler X Pro that is said to improve cooling by 29 per cent. The AeroActive Cooler X Pro also includes a built-in subwoofer and two shoulder buttons.

In the camera department, both models feature a 50MP primary camera with a 6-axis gimbal for optical image stabilisation. The Pro model adds a 32MP telephoto and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, while the standard model replaces the telephoto lens with a 5MP macro camera.

The AniMe Vision display on the back panel of the Pro model includes 648 programmable mini LEDs, while the standard model has 85 mini LEDs. These LEDs can be customised for animations and even to play classic games like Snakes.

ROG Phone 9 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inchLTPO AMOLED screen, FHD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate (185 Hz in Game Genie), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: up to 24GB

Storage: up to 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 32MP telephoto +13MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5800mAh

Charging: 65W

OS: Android 15 with ROG UI

ROG Phone 9: Specifications