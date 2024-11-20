Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / ASUS ROG Phone 9 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched: Details

ASUS ROG Phone 9 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched: Details

ASUS ROG Phone 9 and Phone 9 Pro are currently available in select regions and are expected to launch in India in the coming months

ASUS ROG Phone 9 series
ASUS ROG Phone 9 series
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ASUS has launched the ROG Phone 9 series smartphones, powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The series includes two models: ASUS ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro. Both smartphones feature an AniMe Vision auxiliary display on the back panel, equipped with customisable LEDs for animations, interactions, and gaming.
 
The new gaming smartphones from Taiwanese electronics maker are available in select regions and are expected to launch in India in the coming months.
 
ROG Phone 9 series: Details
 
Both ROG Phone 9 and Phone 9 Pro feature the same 6.78-inch Full HD+ resolution AMOLED panel of 165Hz refresh rate. However, the refresh rate can be extended up to 185 Hz in Game Genie. It also has support for LTPO technology that can pull down the refresh rate to 1Hz in Always-On display mode to conserve battery.  Both smartphones come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

More From This Section

Apple releases iOS 18.1.1 with important security fixes for iPhone: Details

iQOO 13 phone set to launch in India on Dec 3 with these specifications

Google releases first developer preview of Android 16 on Pixels: What's new

Tech wrap Nov 19: Samsung One UI 6 Watch, OPPO Reno 13, vintage iPhone

Samsung rolls out One UI 6 Watch update with AI features for Galaxy Watches

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, ROG Phone 9 Pro gets up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of storage, the base variant is offered with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. While ASUS claims to have improved the thermal management of the smartphones, the company also offers accessories such as AeroActive Cooler X Pro that is said to improve cooling by 29 per cent. The AeroActive Cooler X Pro also includes a built-in subwoofer and two shoulder buttons.
 
In the camera department, both models feature a 50MP primary camera with a 6-axis gimbal for optical image stabilisation. The Pro model adds a 32MP telephoto and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, while the standard model replaces the telephoto lens with a 5MP macro camera.
The AniMe Vision display on the back panel of the Pro model includes 648 programmable mini LEDs, while the standard model has 85 mini LEDs. These LEDs can be customised for animations and even to play classic games like Snakes.
 
ROG Phone 9 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inchLTPO AMOLED screen, FHD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate (185 Hz in Game Genie), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: up to 24GB
  • Storage: up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 32MP telephoto +13MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5800mAh
  • Charging: 65W
  • OS: Android 15 with ROG UI
ROG Phone 9: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inchLTPO AMOLED screen, FHD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate (185 Hz in Game Genie), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 5MP macro +13MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5800mAh
  • Charging: 65W
  • OS: Android 15 with ROG UI
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ASUS ROG Phone 9 could feature a display with 185Hz refresh rate: Details

ROG Phone 9 Pro to resemble base model, but offer superior specs: Report

ASUS ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip launching on Nov 19: Details

Tech wrap Oct 17: Amazon Kindle, Infinix Zero Flip, Android 15, ASUS, more

Asus powers up, AI-powered PCs to drive 5-10% of shipments by November

Topics :Asusgaming phoneFlagship smartphones

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story