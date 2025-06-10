Google releases new 'Pixel VIPs' app for select Pixel phones: What is it

- VIP Badge: VIP contacts are marked with a special heart icon.
- Bypass Do Not Disturb: VIPs can break through DND mode, ensuring you don’t miss critical calls or messages.
- Homescreen Widget: A favourites-style widget offers one-tap access to your VIPs.
- Highlights Tab: A fullscreen feed dedicated to each contact, with buttons for calling, messaging, or opening WhatsApp.
- Birthday Reminders: Displays cards for upcoming birthdays of your VIPs.
- Last Connection Timeline: Shows the history of your most recent calls and messages with each VIP.
- Location Sharing: Displays a live map with your VIP’s real-time location, along with their local weather and time.
- Notes: Allows one-off notes to be added in a card-style layout, similar to Google Keep.
- Shared Activity Suggestions: A “Things to do together” section offers ideas based on shared interests or past behaviour.
