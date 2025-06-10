Google releases new 'Pixel VIPs' app for select Pixel phones: What is it

Google has reportedly begun rolling out a new app called Pixel VIPs to select Pixel smartphones through the Play Store. According to a report from 9To5Google, the new app is designed to help users stay connected with the people who matter most — functioning as an upgraded favourites hub within the Google Contacts app, offering new ways to manage and interact with close connections.

As per the report, the Pixel VIPs app has started appearing on some Pixel devices running Android 15, and is expected to expand to more devices in the coming days.

What is Pixel VIPs?