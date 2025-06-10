iPadOS 26 developer beta rolls out: Check eligible iPads, release timeline

Initially expected to be branded iPadOS 19, Apple has rebranded the new update as iPadOS 26 to align with its revised naming convention across platforms. The update introduces a significant visual overhaul based on the new “Liquid Glass” design language, alongside a suite of productivity tools that bring the iPad experience closer to that of a Mac.

iPadOS 26: Eligible models and developer beta rollout

Apple announced that the iPadOS 26 developer beta is now available through the Apple Developer Programme. Public beta of the update will be available through the Apple Beta Software Programme next month, while the stable release is scheduled for later this year.

The following iPads will support iPadOS 26 as a free software update:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (M2 and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

iPadOS 26: What is new

The biggest highlight of iPadOS 26 is its adoption of the new Liquid Glass design language. The interface incorporates translucent UI elements and dynamic motion effects throughout the system — from control panels and menus to app toolbars and widgets — delivering a more visually cohesive experience across Apple devices.