Google revamps Play Store around AI, unified gaming experience: What's new

Unified gaming hub

The updated Google Play Games app now offers a unified gaming hub with several new features:

You tab

The new You tab serves as a personalised home base, showing curated content, subscriptions, stats, and recommendations. For gamers, it highlights the new gamer profile. Beyond games, it curates audiobooks, podcasts, and tailored app suggestions. The rollout begins this week in select Play Points markets, with global expansion scheduled for October 1.

Apps tab upgrade

Google Play’s apps tab now features entertainment and seasonal hubs, offering app-related content such as media, articles, and timely updates. Inspired by India’s Cricket Hub and Japan’s Comics section, these curated spaces highlight cultural and trending topics. Korea now has a dedicated entertainment hub, while the US features short-form dramas, webcomics, and movies.