Google revamps Play Store around AI, unified gaming experience: What's new

Google Play Store: What’s new
- Integrated stats and achievements: A new gamer profile lets players track stats and achievements across titles and devices. Progress is no longer limited to a single game, and users can customise their profiles with Gen AI avatars.
- In-game Sidekick overlay: Play Games introduces Sidekick, an in-game overlay for titles downloaded from Play. It organises game-related information and connects with Gemini Live to provide real-time, AI-powered tips. Developed with Google DeepMind, Sidekick offers conversational help, context-aware guidance, and voice support. It will roll out in select titles in the coming months.
- Gaming info and community integration: Enhanced game detail pages now include updates, developer notes, reviews, and offers. Starting next month in select markets, players will also be able to ask and answer game-specific questions directly on detail pages, enabling real-time community interaction.
- Cross-platform play: Google Play Games on PC has officially exited beta, expanding cross-device play. With a library of more than 200,000 titles, users can play seamlessly on mobile or PC. Recent additions include Mecha Break, Subnautica, Monster Train, and Enter the Gungeon, with Deep Rock Galactic Survivor and DREDGE set to join soon.
You tab
Apps tab upgrade
Privacy and security
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app