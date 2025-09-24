Home / Technology / Tech News / Google revamps Play Store around AI, unified gaming experience: What's new

Google revamps Play Store around AI, unified gaming experience: What's new

Google said the new Play Store is built entirely around the needs of the users, focused on curated content so they can spend less time searching and more time enjoying the content they love

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Google
Google has announced major updates to the Play Store, powered by Gemini AI, with the aim of making the platform more personalised and streamlined. The redesign introduces an upgraded apps tab, a refreshed Play Games experience, and a new You tab featuring content curated around individual interests.

Google Play Store: What’s new

Unified gaming hub
 
The updated Google Play Games app now offers a unified gaming hub with several new features:
  • Integrated stats and achievements: A new gamer profile lets players track stats and achievements across titles and devices. Progress is no longer limited to a single game, and users can customise their profiles with Gen AI avatars.
  • In-game Sidekick overlay: Play Games introduces Sidekick, an in-game overlay for titles downloaded from Play. It organises game-related information and connects with Gemini Live to provide real-time, AI-powered tips. Developed with Google DeepMind, Sidekick offers conversational help, context-aware guidance, and voice support. It will roll out in select titles in the coming months.
  • Gaming info and community integration: Enhanced game detail pages now include updates, developer notes, reviews, and offers. Starting next month in select markets, players will also be able to ask and answer game-specific questions directly on detail pages, enabling real-time community interaction.
  • Cross-platform play: Google Play Games on PC has officially exited beta, expanding cross-device play. With a library of more than 200,000 titles, users can play seamlessly on mobile or PC. Recent additions include Mecha Break, Subnautica, Monster Train, and Enter the Gungeon, with Deep Rock Galactic Survivor and DREDGE set to join soon.

You tab

The new You tab serves as a personalised home base, showing curated content, subscriptions, stats, and recommendations. For gamers, it highlights the new gamer profile. Beyond games, it curates audiobooks, podcasts, and tailored app suggestions. The rollout begins this week in select Play Points markets, with global expansion scheduled for October 1.

Apps tab upgrade

Google Play’s apps tab now features entertainment and seasonal hubs, offering app-related content such as media, articles, and timely updates. Inspired by India’s Cricket Hub and Japan’s Comics section, these curated spaces highlight cultural and trending topics. Korea now has a dedicated entertainment hub, while the US features short-form dramas, webcomics, and movies.
 
The upgraded Guided Search function allows users to type in goals such as “find a home” or “deck-building games” and receive AI-curated app recommendations. 

Privacy and security

Google said it is continuing to strengthen protections for users and developers with AI-driven threat detection, stricter privacy safeguards, advanced developer tools, and wider industry partnerships.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Tech NewsGoogle Play appsGoogle Play Storephone appsgaming industryGemini AI

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

