Digital lending, edtech, ecommerce among worst dark pattern users: Survey

Online platforms in India continue to use manipulative “ dark patterns ” that mislead or pressure consumers. This persists despite repeated warnings and regulatory push from the government, reveals a new survey by LocalCircles.

Dark patterns are deceptive design practices that trick users into making choices they would not otherwise make – from hidden charges and subscription traps to forced downloads and misleading discounts.

Although the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns in November 2023 and directed platforms to self-audit by June 2025, the LocalCircles study shows limited compliance. Only 3 per cent of platforms are free of dark patterns, with most ignoring government advisories.

Although the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns in November 2023 and directed platforms to self-audit by June 2025, the LocalCircles study shows limited compliance. Only 3 per cent of platforms are free of dark patterns, with most ignoring government advisories.

The findings are based on 22 months of research combining consumer feedback and AI-driven pattern detection. LocalCircles gathered over 290,000 responses from 250,000 consumers across 392 districts, covering 290 online platforms. Of the respondents, 64 per cent were men and 36 per cent women; 45 per cent came from Tier-I cities, 29 per cent from Tier-II, and 26 per cent from Tier-III and rural districts.

Sectors with the highest violations According to the findings, digital lending, edtech, online banking, ecommerce, OTT, app-based taxis, Quick commerce and food delivery platforms are among those employing seven or more dark patterns. Others such as travel, airlines, online payments, and health services also showed multiple violations.

Platforms in categories like train ticketing, telecom, governance services, and financial trading were found using between four to six dark patterns. Even sectors like hotels, music streaming and car rentals were not entirely free of the practice. Most common manipulations The survey highlights that more than one in two platforms rely on three key tactics: • Forced action: Used by 73 per cent of platforms, this involves compelling users to download apps or share unnecessary personal data before completing transactions. • Drip pricing: Detected on 69 per cent of platforms, this practice hides additional fees such as convenience charges or delivery costs until the final checkout stage, sometimes doubling the original price.

• Bait and switch: Found on 53 per cent of platforms, this includes advertising products or services at low prices which either increase at checkout or apply only to limited units. ALSO READ: CCPA's advisory on dark patterns sent to over 50 online platforms Other manipulations included interface interference (47 per cent), nagging tactics (38 per cent), subscription traps (36 per cent), privacy “zuckering” (30 per cent), confirm shaming (19 per cent), basket sneaking (16 per cent), and false urgency (13 per cent). A smaller share of platforms used disguised ads, SaaS billing tricks, or trick questions. Limited impact of regulation The CCPA guidelines classify 13 dark patterns as unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, making violators liable for fines of up to ₹20 lakh and imprisonment of up to six months. However, LocalCircles’ assessment suggests the enforcement has had minimal deterrent effect.