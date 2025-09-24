Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Watch unboxing, check specs, pricing, and more

Catch the first look of Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max in the unboxing video, showcasing its new aluminium unibody design, key features, and what's inside the box

iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue colour

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, along with the rest of the iPhone 17 series, are now available in India. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900, while the larger Pro Max begins at Rs 1,49,900. Both models debut a new design approach featuring a forged aluminium unibody paired with a wide Plateau camera module and a ceramic shield section at the back, giving them a distinctive dual-tone appearance.
 
Powered by the A19 Pro chip, the iPhone 17 Pro models feature a new vapour chamber laser-welded into the chassis for improving thermal management. The Pro Max model is also said to deliver the longest battery life Apple has offered in an iPhone, with up to 37 hours of video playback.
 
  For photography, the Pro series is equipped with a triple 48MP Fusion camera system, including a new telephoto Fusion lens that offers optical-quality zoom at 4x (100mm) and 8x (200mm). Users can also extend zoom digitally up to 40x for photos.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Pricing and availability

iPhone 17 Pro

  • 256GB: Rs 134,900
  • 512GB: Rs 154,900
  • 1TB: Rs 174,900
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • 256GB: Rs 149,900
  • 512GB: Rs 169,900
  • 1TB: Rs 189,900
  • 2TB: Rs 229,900
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, along with other iPhone 17 series models, are now available online at Apple Store Online and through Apple’s own outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).
  Apart from Apple stores, the new iPhone 17 series is available on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as on select retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

iPhone 17 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 31 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 30W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 37 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Unboxing

 

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

