Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Watch unboxing, check specs, pricing, and more

Powered by the A19 Pro chip, the iPhone 17 Pro models feature a new vapour chamber laser-welded into the chassis for improving thermal management. The Pro Max model is also said to deliver the longest battery life Apple has offered in an iPhone, with up to 37 hours of video playback.

For photography, the Pro series is equipped with a triple 48MP Fusion camera system, including a new telephoto Fusion lens that offers optical-quality zoom at 4x (100mm) and 8x (200mm). Users can also extend zoom digitally up to 40x for photos.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Pricing and availability

iPhone 17 Pro

256GB: Rs 134,900

512GB: Rs 154,900

1TB: Rs 174,900

Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 Pro Max

256GB: Rs 149,900

512GB: Rs 169,900

1TB: Rs 189,900

2TB: Rs 229,900

Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, along with other iPhone 17 series models, are now available online at Apple Store Online and through Apple’s own outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).