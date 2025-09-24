Apple's iPhone 17 series hit by 'Scratchgate': What's really going on?

It has been less than a week since consumers got their hands on the newly launched iPhone 17 series , and within such a short period of time, social media platforms like X and Instagram have been flooded with complaints regarding the new design. The new iPhones are reportedly losing their shine too much, too soon. A new term called “Scratchgate” was coined by users to describe the issue that has persisted from the very first day when the iPhone 17 series, especially the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max , were put on display. As per a report by Bloomberg, this trend has also been noticed in the black colour variant of the iPhone Air.

What is ‘Scratchgate’ According to a report by Mashable India, the flood of scratch-related complaints on social platforms has already been labelled “scratchgate.” Barely a day after iPhone launch day, early users had settled on the term. Some have even noticed marks on the aluminium frame simply from keeping the phone in the same pocket as coins or keys. These scratches expose the silver aluminium beneath, standing out sharply against the vibrant orange or dark blue finishes in particular. As per a report by India Today, citing Bloomberg, display models of the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max developed scratches just hours after being showcased in New York and Hong Kong. In addition, Apple’s MagSafe charger, too, appeared to leave noticeable circular marks on the units.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this issue is affecting dark aluminium iPhone models more. The silver coloured variant is also reportedly scratch-prone. However, the damage there is less visible than the darker or brighter coloured variants like Deep Blue and Cosmic Orange, as the silver aluminium beneath blends with the outer colour. Gurman added that earlier, too, this phenomenon was common when iPhones used to arrive in an aluminium body rather than titanium. ALSO READ: Now, WhatsApp translates messages from English to Hindi on Android and iOS Which models are most prone to colour chipping According to the posts on social media platform X, and as per several news reports, this is being noticed the most in all iPhone 17 Pro models. Here’s a list of the models and variants that have reportedly been affected more commonly by scratches.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue colours

Apple iPhone Air: Space Black Why is ‘Scratchgate’ happening Mashable India and Mark Gurman stated that the anodised layer on the said iPhone models is the primary reason behind the scratchgate issue. Mashable India wrote, “Anodised aluminium has a top layer that acts like the candy shell around an M&M. Once you scratch off the shell, you’re left with what’s underneath, and what’s underneath is your everyday silver-coloured aluminium. Thus, even after a couple of days, people who rock their iPhone 17 Pro models without a case have noticed some surface damage.” Gurman resonated with this and wrote that this is probably the reason why Apple did not release the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in black colour options.

The issue appears more severe on the back of the device. According to Jack Nelson of JerryRigEverything, a YouTuber who put the iPhones to the extreme-level test, Apple designed the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max camera bump with sharp corners rather than chamfered edges. Combined with the anodising process, this makes the camera housing particularly susceptible to chipping. The YouTuber noted that this flaw is permanent and cannot be fixed over time. For consumers wondering whether this is a resolution to this problem, yes, there is a solution, however, it is possible that not many will like it. The only resolution that appears at the moment is to put the iPhone in a case as soon as possible to protect its back panel.

ALSO READ: GoPro launches Max 2 360 8K camera, LIT Hero 4K tags along: What's new What are users saying? An X user named Amar Singh wrote, “Apple, sorry but #Scratchgate is real and very disappointing - a case will help but i reckon even a few minutes without a case in the pocket with keys and the phone is damaged - truly shame on you! My iPhone 13 Pro Max has been without a case and there are NO scratches at all.” An account that went by the name of Pictureip wrote, “Went to buy the iPhone 17 every model had scratches except the white 17 Air. One staff said a customer used a key. Another blamed the wireless charger. Inside the Apple Store. I walked away. Beauty without durability is just marketing.”