Google reveals Pixel 9 Pro first look, Fold getting Pixel 9 series branding

Google has officially released the first look of two of its upcoming smartphones from the Pixel 9 series. In a teaser video posted by the company on X (formerly Twitter), Google released the first look of the Pixel 9 Pro smartphone. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Additionally, the tech giant’s next generation foldable smartphone has also been made official. However, this time the Pixel Fold will be incorporated into the Pixel 9 series while getting rebranded as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google has also confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone will be available in India, unlike Google’s first generation Pixel Fold that skipped the launch in the region.

Google Pixel 9 series: Launch details

More From This Section

Google has already confirmed that it will be hosting its “Made By Google” event on August 13 this year, where it will be unveiling the Pixel 9 series. The company has also updated its Google Store website with a dedicated page for the Pixel 9 series which states “Coming 14 August”.

While Google has confirmed that the next foldable smartphone will hold the Pixel 9 series branding, it is also likely that the Pixel 9 series will feature a fourth model. According to reports, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are likely to have displays of the same size, but Google might bring a Pixel 9 Pro XL with a larger screen.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: First look

The image released by Google for the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro reveals the new design of the smartphone and a new camera module. The Pixel 9 Pro features a flat frame design instead of the curved edges seen in past generation devices. Apart from the new frame design, the Pixel 9 Pro sports a floating island-style camera module, which is disconnected from the frame, unlike the camera visor design on the Pixel 8 series.

Standard Pixel 9 and the anticipated Pixel 9 Pro XL model are also expected to carry a similar design to the Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: First look

In the first official image released by Google for the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the company offers a glimpse at the smartphone’s cover display and rear design. Instead of the traditional camera bar on Pixel devices, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features an isolated square-shaped camera island on the top left side of the device. Similar to the Pixel 9 Pro model the Pro Fold also appears to be featuring a flat frame design.