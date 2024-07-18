Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune colour to be available starting July 20 with offers

The OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune coloured variant is only available in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 42,999

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
OnePlus has announced that its recently launched Sunset Dune colour variant of the OnePlus 12r smartphone will be available in India starting July 20. The Chinese smartphone maker said that the new colour option has a “delicate fusion” of gold and pink colours, which creates a visual inspired by the “wind-sculpted sand's serene and majestic contours”. Additionally, the company said that the Sunset Dune variant of the OnePlus 12r features a textured back panel that is smooth to touch, reminiscent of the surface of desert dunes.

OnePlus has also announced introductory offers for the new colour variant as well as No-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for the OnePlus 12r smartphone. Here are the details:

OnePlus 12r - Sunset Dune: Price, availability

The OnePlus 12R in new Sunset Dune colour option is offered in 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration. It will be available for purchase from July 20 at Rs 42,999 on the company’s official website, OnePlus Store app, e-commerce platform Amazon India and select OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus 12r: Offers

Customers purchasing the Sunset Dune colour variant are offered a discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank, Onecard and SBI bank credit cards. Additionally, customers purchasing the 8GB+256GB variant of the OnePlus 12r including the Sunset Dune colour can get OnePlus Buds 3 for no additional cost.

OnePlus has also announced that No-cost EMI options up to 9 months are available on the 8GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB variants.

OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED 120Hz ProXDR with LTPO 4, HDR10+
  • Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14
  • Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)
  • Rear camera: 50MP main AF with OIS (Sony IMX89) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro
  • Front: 16MP
  • Port: USB 2.0, Type-C
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

