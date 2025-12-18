OpenAI's ChatGPT integrates Apple Music: How is it different from Spotify

Apple Music is now available in ChatGPT as an app extension, akin to Spotify, which was integrated back in October. The integration is not intended to let you play songs from Apple Music within ChatGPT, but to help you get recommendations and create playlists. The capabilities of this integration are quite similar to those of Spotify, but with some differentiations.
Apple Music in ChatGPT
Apple Music subscribers can now make requests such as, “Put together a 25-track upbeat Christmas rock playlist on Apple Music without the usual overplayed tracks,” or “Build a workout playlist inspired by Ted Lasso,” with ChatGPT selecting the tracks and creating the playlist automatically, rather than requiring manual input. Natural language search also helps when you can’t remember exact song details.
To use this, users first need to enable the Apple Music extension in ChatGPT:
- Open ChatGPT
- Open the Apps section in ChatGPT Settings
- Under Browse Apps, click or tap on Apple Music
- Connect your Apple Music account to ChatGPT
- Once done, users may return to the chat interface and start their message with “/Apple Music” to let it answer their query
Apple Music in ChatGPT versus Spotify integration
One of the key differences between both integrations is that with Apple Music in ChatGPT, users can play a sample of the songs that Apple Music recommends. For example, you can use prompts to list the top 5 songs of 2025 and ChatGPT will give you a list. Here, users will be able to play a sample of that song right within ChatGPT, without having to close the app.
With Spotify, this is not possible as it does not support media preview, which Apple Music does.
