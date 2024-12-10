It is that time of the year when everyone wants to look back. Google, the search giant, has come up with its list of topics that were most searched by Indian internet users in 2024.

Google says that globally, there are billions of searches a day on Google—and 15 per cent of them are brand new. This year, India's searches spanned a fascinating spectrum—a vibrant mix of sports fervour (IPL to Olympics) and entertainment love across languages (Stree 2 to K-dramas), as well as exploring indie music hits (Nadaaniyan), “demure and mindful” (and hilarious!) memes, and quirky (or Pookie!) lingo.

Indians celebrated athletes (Vinesh Phogat to Hardik Pandya) while remembering the late Ratan Tata. We dreamt about the wanderlust favourite this year, Azerbaijan, and explored new themes, whether in relationships (Orange Peel Theory, Throning Dating) or workplace behaviours (Gen Z boss work memes).

Indian internet users also relied on Google for all sorts of practical help, from information about “how to vote” to checking on “AQI near me”, and to satisfy their curiosity about the world, such as the meaning of "All Eyes on Rafah."

Top trending searches overall Indian travellers’ wanderlust took them far and wide—from the shores of Bali to the historic streets of Azerbaijan, which emerged as a hot favourite this year. Closer to home, the mountains of Manali and the vibrant city of Jaipur beckoned travellers seeking adventure and cultural immersion. Exploring new places often goes hand in hand with discovering new flavours. This year, India's culinary curiosity was evident in the diverse range of recipes searched for. Traditional favourites like mango pickle and Ugadi Pachadi shared the spotlight with global cocktails like the Pornstar Martini cocktail and Flat White, as well as regional specialities like chammanthi and Onam Sadhya.

IPL

T20 World Cup

Bharatiya Janata Party

Election results 2024

Olympics 2024

Excessive heat

Ratan Tata

Indian National Congress

Pro Kabaddi League

Indian Super League

Top 5 trending searches for movies

Stree 2

Kalki 2898 AD

12th Fail

Lapaata Ladies

Hanu-Man

Top 5 trending shows

Heeramandi

Mirzapur

Last of Us

Bigg Boss 17

Panchayat

Top trending memes