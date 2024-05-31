Google's Gmail app for Android gets 'quick reply' option: How it works

Google has started rolling out the new Gmail app for Android that features a new design and an option for quick replies. The “Quick Reply” option on Gmail app for Android lets you reply to emails without necessitating the steps to open full-screen compose mail.

The US-based software giant has been testing quick replies in Gmail app for Android since November 2023 and has officially launched the feature, which will be available with Android’s May Feature Drop.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier, you would need to tap the reply button at the bottom of the mail to open the compose box on the screen where you could type the message. Now, a text box appears at the bottom of the screen with the option to reply, reply all and forward. The text box of the new UI also has an option on the left to attach a file, a dropdown menu to reply and change the list of recipients or to reply to all. Forward and emoji icons are present alongside the text box. You will also have the option to expand the text box to the compose box on the screen like previously.

If you are looking to reply with a short and quick message, you can do so easily with the new feature. You can also reference the text you are replying to like chatting on instant messaging apps.

The feature is being rolled out on an account-by-account basis and will be available to more users soon. This update is accessible on Gmail 2024.05.05.x for Android. It is also expected that Google will bring the Gemini button to the Gmail Android app as well which will help with email summaries and let you ask questions.