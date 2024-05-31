Google's May feature drop for Android brings option to edit sent messages

Google has announced a May feature drop for Android that brings several new features related to Messages, hotspot, Meet, Google Home, Wear OS, Gboard, and more. Among the notable ones is the new option in Messages that will let users edit sent messages. Other notable features include hotspot sharing and casting option in Google Meet for easy switching between devices while on video call. Check the details below:

Edit sent messages

With this new feature, Android smartphone users will be able to edit sent messages within Google Messages app. The feature works with Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages and will allow editing up to 15 minutes after a message is sent.

To edit a message, tap-and-hold the sent message and select the edit button that appears on the top of the display. This will open up the text field where you can edit the text of the message.

Tap on the send button once you have finished editing.

The new edited message will replace the old message with a tag “Edited”, showing the receiver that the message has been edited by the sender.



Share hotspot

Google has added an “Instant Hotspot” feature on Android that will allow users to connect their other Android devices, such as tablets, to their smartphone’s Wi-Fi hotspot with a single tap. The new process will not require a password to establish the connection, said Google. This feature is slated for release in coming months so more information about how the feature works is expected to be revealed closer to the arrival.

Google Meet video call casting

Google will soon roll out the ability on Android devices that will allow the users to switch devices while attending calls on Google Meets. To enable this feature, users will be required to enable cross-device services from Settings and also the “Call casting” within the menu. Once enabled, users can tap on the cast icon during the Google Meet call to switch to another device.

Google Home widget

Android smartphones are getting a new home screen widget, which will allow the user to control their most used smart home device from one place. Similar functionality is also being made available on WearOS-powered smartwatches through “Google Home Favorites tile”.

Others notable features

Google is rolling out new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations, which will now allow combining more emojis to make new sharable stickers. Additionally, for users in the US or Germany, Google is integrating Google Wallet within WearOS, allowing users to make payments from their smartwatches.