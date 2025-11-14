Google begins wider rollout of call recording feature on Pixel phones
Google starts wider rollout of call recording on Pixel phones, bringing the feature to Pixel 6 and newer models with Android 14Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Google is rolling out a call recording feature to previous generation Pixel phones, after first announcing the feature in September. According to a report from 9to5Google, the option is now appearing on Pixel devices that do not have the newer AI-powered Call Notes feature, including the Pixel 6 series and newer models running Android 14 or above.
According to the report, users can find the new feature by opening the Phone app
and going to Settings, then Call Assist, and then Call Recording. When the feature is enabled for the first time, the app asks the user to download a few required audio files. The user will also see a setup message during the next call.
Once the feature is turned on, the call recording button appears in the Call Assist menu during calls. When the user taps it, there is a short countdown and the app plays a message to let everyone know the call is being recorded. A red dot shows up next to the call timer, and the recording can be stopped from the same menu. After the call ends, the recording shows up on the Phone app’s Home tab with a microphone icon.
As reported, Google gives users several options to manage recordings. A user can toggle call recording on or off entirely, automatically delete older recordings after seven, 14, or 30 days, or choose to keep it indefinitely. There are also controls to automatically record calls from unknown numbers or specific contacts.
The wider rollout comes with the November 2025 Pixel Feature Drop. Some regions are also getting Call Notes, which is Google’s AI tool for transcriptions and summaries, but it works separately from call recording. Another report from Android Authority noted that call recording rules change from region to region. In some places, both people on the call must agree to be recorded.
