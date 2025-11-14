Spotify brings lossless audio to India, introduces new Premium plans: Price

Spotify has brought lossless audio to India along with a rejig in subscription plans. The audio streaming giant now offers four subscription plans, namely - Premium Lite, Premium Standard, Premium Platinum, and Premium Student. Spotify has reserved the lossless audio feature exclusively for the Premium Platinum plan. Other features like Spotify AI DJ have also been reserved for the most pricey plan now. The older plans, like Duo, seem to have been retired.

According to Jack Mason, Spotify Studios producer and engineer, "Lossless refers to when there's no change between what you deliver to a streaming service and what the listener hears." He added, "Without lossless, track files might get compressed in the encoding process, which might not lend to the best quality."

ALSO READ: OpenAI to rival WhatsApp as it tests group chats in ChatGPT: How it works Spotify's new subscription plans: Cost and benefits Spotify Premium Lite plan Cost: Rs 139 per month

Maximum users: 1

Benefits: Ad-free music, High audio quality (up to ~160kbps) Spotify Premium Standard plan Cost: Rs 199 per month

Maximum users: 1

Benefits: Ad-free music, Download to listen offline, Very high audio quality (up to ~320kbps) Spotify Premium Platinum plan Cost: Rs 299 per month

Maximum users: 3

Benefits: Lossless audio quality (up to ~24-bit/44.1kHz), Ad-free music, Download to listen offline, Mix your playlists, Your personal AI DJ, AI playlist creation, Connect your DJ software Spotify Premium Student plan Cost: Rs 99 per month

Maximum users: 1

Benefits: Download to listen offline, Very high audio quality (up to ~320kbps) ALSO READ: OnePus 15 sale starts in India: Check price, introductory offers, specs