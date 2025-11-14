Home / Technology / Tech News / After OnePlus 15, iQOO and Realme to launch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones

After OnePlus 15, iQOO and Realme to launch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones

After the OnePlus 15 introduced Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip to India, iQOO 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro are now lined up for launch this month

After OnePlus 15, iQOO 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro are both set to debut in India in November
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
OnePlus launched its OnePlus 15 flagship smartphone, debuting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip in India. However, two more brands — iQOO and Realme — have confirmed that their upcoming flagships powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset are arriving this month. The iQOO 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro are both set to debut in India in November, continuing the wave of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 devices. Here’s what you can expect from each:

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • Launch: November 20
Realme is preparing to introduce its next flagship — the Realme GT 8 Pro — in India. The company has confirmed that the device will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with a 2K display supporting 144Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits of peak brightness. Powering the phone will be a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.
The GT 8 Pro will also be Realme’s first smartphone with a customisable hardware design, allowing users to swap out modular camera islands. As for photography, Realme has co-developed the camera system with Japanese brand Ricoh, and the phone will feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera.
 
Expected specifications: 
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2k resolution,144Hz refresh rate, 7000 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Ricoh-tuned main + 200MP periscope (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired
  • OS: Android 16-based Realme UI
  • Protection: IP66 / IP67 / IP68 ratings

iQOO 15

  • Launch: November 26
  • Pre-booking: November 20
iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, supported by a dedicated Q3 chip to enhance gaming performance. The phone will feature a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness in high brightness mode, along with Dolby Vision HDR support.
The iQOO 15 will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 40W wireless charging and is expected to support 100W wired charging. The rear camera setup will include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The device will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is confirmed to receive five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for durability.
 
Expected specifications:
  • Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED display, 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Operating system: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP 
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W ultra-fast flash charging, and 40W wireless charging
  • Protection: IP68, IP69

Other:

Xiaomi has already introduced the Xiaomi 17 series in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, although the company has not yet shared its India launch plans.
 
Samsung is also preparing to launch the Galaxy S26 series in January 2026, with all models expected to use Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.

Topics :RealmeOnePlusTechnology NewsiQOO

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

