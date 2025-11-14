After OnePlus 15, iQOO and Realme to launch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones

OnePlus launched its OnePlus 15 flagship smartphone, debuting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip in India. However, two more brands — iQOO and Realme — have confirmed that their upcoming flagships powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset are arriving this month. The iQOO 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro are both set to debut in India in November, continuing the wave of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 devices. Here’s what you can expect from each:

The GT 8 Pro will also be Realme’s first smartphone with a customisable hardware design, allowing users to swap out modular camera islands. As for photography, Realme has co-developed the camera system with Japanese brand Ricoh, and the phone will feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

The iQOO 15 will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 40W wireless charging and is expected to support 100W wired charging. The rear camera setup will include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The device will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is confirmed to receive five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for durability.

Expected specifications:

Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED display, 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits of peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1

Operating system: Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 100W ultra-fast flash charging, and 40W wireless charging

Protection: IP68, IP69

Other:

Xiaomi has already introduced the Xiaomi 17 series in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, although the company has not yet shared its India launch plans.