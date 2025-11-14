PlayStation Plus Nov game catalog: GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption, MotoGP 25

Sony has updated its PlayStation Plus game catalogue for November, continuing its monthly rollout of new titles for subscribers. This month’s lineup is led by titles such as GTA V, Red Dead Redemption, and MotoGP 25. Each month, Sony adds a selection of games that PS Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe members can access at no extra cost for a limited time. All games in the refreshed catalogue can be downloaded starting on November 18. For the unaware, the PS Plus Extra plan is priced at Rs 749 per month and the Deluxe is priced at Rs 849.

For November, the following PS4 and PS5 titles are available to PS Plus Extra users at no additional charge.

ALSO READ: Spotify brings lossless audio to India, introduces new Premium plans: Price PS Plus Extra game catalogue for November GTA 5 (PS5, PS4) GTA 5 is a crime drama set in Los Santos and Blaine County, following three protagonists — Franklin, Michael, and Trevor — whose lives intersect as they become involved with violent criminal factions, government agencies, and the entertainment industry. To stay alive, the trio must carry out a series of high-risk heists while navigating a city where trust is virtually nonexistent. Red Dead Redemption (PS5, PS4) The game follows former outlaw John Marston, who is forced by federal agents to track down members of his former gang to protect his family. Players follow Marston across wide stretches of the American frontier and Mexico, experiencing the events that precede Red Dead Redemption 2.

MotoGP 25 (PS5, PS4) MotoGP 25 lets players enter the official championship, pick their preferred riders, and compete on licensed bikes and circuits from the current season. Built on Unreal Engine 5, it features MotoGP Stewards for fair race oversight and revamped audio captured from real machines. Players can tune their bikes, make season-shaping career decisions, and manage off-track relationships as they work toward becoming a MotoGP champion. Pacific Drive (PS5) Sony describes Pacific Drive as a first-person, run-based driving survival title set in a strange, anomaly-ridden version of the Pacific Northwest. Your vehicle serves as both companion and lifeline, with each trip into the wild presenting unpredictable challenges. From a deserted garage acting as a home base, players repair and enhance their car while investigating the secrets of the Olympic Exclusion Zone.

Still Wakes the Deep (PS5) According to Sony, Still Wakes the Deep is set on an isolated oil rig where communication has collapsed, and players search for remaining crew members while confronting an unknown threat. The game involves navigating flooded interiors and storm-hit exterior decks, avoiding a relentless enemy, and holding onto the hope of reuniting with family. Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS5, PS4) Insurgency: Sandstorm drops players into contemporary conflict zones across cooperative and PvP modes. The focus is on close-quarters combat with high-impact gunplay, limited resources, and tactical movement. Teams can call in fire support, operate vehicle-mounted weapons, and engage in modern firefights where survival depends on precision and coordination.

Thank Goodness You’re Here! (PS5, PS4) Sony describes this title as a comedic “slapformer” set in the eccentric town of Barnsworth. Playing as a traveling salesman who arrives early for a meeting with the mayor, players explore the town and take on a series of increasingly bizarre tasks assigned by its residents. Each completed errand opens new areas and interactions, brought to life through hand-drawn animation, full voice acting, and humour-heavy writing. The Talos Principle 2 (PS5) The Talos Principle 2 is set in a future where biological humans are gone and robot society has inherited human culture, players embark on a journey involving a mysterious megastructure with immense power. The game challenges players with complex puzzles while exploring themes around civilisation, reason, legacy, and the consequences of past mistakes.