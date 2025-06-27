Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 foldable launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite: Specs

Launched in China, Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and features a camera system co-engineered with Leica

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2
Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 (Image: Xiaomi)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Xiaomi has launched its new flip-style foldable smartphone, MIX Flip 2, in China. The new model boasts several upgrades including brighter displays, enhanced camera system, and improved battery life with wireless charging support. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the smartphone sports a 6.86-inch AMOLED foldable display and packs a 5,165mAh battery. It also offers several artificial intelligence-backed features. Here are the details:

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2: Details

The Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 sports a 6.86-inch AMOLED main display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is a 4.01-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. It comes in four colour options, namely– Shell White, Nebula purple, Plum green and Lattice green.
 
Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It boots Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.
  For photography, the Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 features a dual camera set-up, developed in collaboration with the German optics brand Leica. The 50MP main sensor comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the 50MP ultra-wide lens offers autofocus and macro capabilities. At the front, there is a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls and more, it also supports 4K video recording.
 
Other key features include dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C. The device packs a 5,165mAh battery and supports 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
  Xiaomi MIX Flip 2: Specifications
  • Main display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3200nits of peak brightness
  • Cover display: 4.01-inch AMOLED,1.5K resolution,120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3200 nits of peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage:1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (main) Leica Summilux lens with OIS + 50MP (ultra-wide with macro capacity)
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5,165mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired, 50W wireless 
  • Operating System: Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15
  • Dimensions: 166.89mm x 73.8mm x 7.57mm (Unfolded)
  • 86.13mm x 73.8mm x 15.87mm (Closed)
  • Weight: 199g
 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

