Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 foldable launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite: Specs

Xiaomi has launched its new flip-style foldable smartphone, MIX Flip 2, in China. The new model boasts several upgrades including brighter displays, enhanced camera system, and improved battery life with wireless charging support. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the smartphone sports a 6.86-inch AMOLED foldable display and packs a 5,165mAh battery. It also offers several artificial intelligence-backed features. Here are the details:

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2: Details

The Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 sports a 6.86-inch AMOLED main display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is a 4.01-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. It comes in four colour options, namely– Shell White, Nebula purple, Plum green and Lattice green.

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It boots Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. For photography, the Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 features a dual camera set-up, developed in collaboration with the German optics brand Leica. The 50MP main sensor comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the 50MP ultra-wide lens offers autofocus and macro capabilities. At the front, there is a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls and more, it also supports 4K video recording.