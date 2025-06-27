Friday, June 27, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Chrome to drop support for old Android devices: Check compatibility

Google Chrome to drop support for old Android devices: Check compatibility

Starting August 2025, Google Chrome will no longer support Android 8 and 9, asking users to upgrade to Android 10 or higher to continue receiving updates

Google Chrome

Google Chrome Logo (Source: Twitter Handle)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has announced that its Chrome browser will stop receiving updates on smartphones running Android 8.0 (Oreo) and Android 9.0 (Pie) starting August 2025. The company revealed the change through an update on its support page, confirming that Chrome version 139 will require Android 10 or newer to function. Chrome 138 will be the final version which will be compatible with Android 8 and 9.
 
“Older versions of Chrome will continue to work, but there will be no further updates released for users on these operating systems,” Google stated.
 
According to the Google support page, Once Chrome 139 is released, which is tentatively scheduled for August 5, 2025. Users on older Android versions will no longer receive any feature updates or security patches. However, older versions of Chrome will continue to work on devices running Android 8 and 9. 

Also Read

ASUS Chromebook CX14

ASUS Chromebook CX14 launched in India starting at Rs 18,990: Check specs

Microsoft

Facing troubles with Google Chrome on Windows? Check reason and workaround

Google Messages

Google Messages adds WhatsApp-like 'Delete for Everyone' option, more tools

Google Chrome and Android

CERT-In issues high-risk security warning for Google Chrome, Android users

Google Chrome

Google, justice dept face off in climactic showdown in search monopoly case

 
Users can still browse the web but over time compatibility issues may arise, and some websites may stop functioning on outdated browsers. This is expected to happen gradually over the coming months or years.
 
As per a report by 9To5Google citing Android distribution data which was updated in April 2025, Android 9.0 runs on under six per cent of active devices, while Android 8.0 and 8.1 combined run for about four per cent. While it represents roughly 10 per cent of Android users, the majority are already on newer versions of the operating system.
Additionally, Google recommends users to upgrade their devices to Android 10 or later to ensure continued access to Chrome’s newest features and significantly the security updates.

More From This Section

Gemini app for iPad

Google Gemini to run in-app tasks even with App Activity off: What it means

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE to launch in India soon with Zeiss camera: What to expect

Microsoft BSOD screen

Microsoft revamps BSOD in Windows 11, ditches the blue for minimalist look

Redmi K80 Ultra

Xiaomi launches Redmi K80 Ultra in China, K Pad tags along: Check specs

YouTube AI updates

Google tests 'AI carousel' in YouTube search, adds new features: Details

Topics : Google Chrome Google search engine Google Chrome Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon