Google Pixel Watch 4 may get new features, bigger batteries: What to expect

The anticipated Google Pixel Watch 4 series is expected to bring modest upgrades, with a few notable enhancements. According to a report by Android Headlines, slightly bigger batteries, new colour options, and subtle hardware tweaks aimed at allowing repairability of the Pixel Watches are expected in the upcoming series. Additionally, as per a 9To5Google report, a French deals and coupons platform has revealed pricing information of the Pixel Watch 4 series.
Notably, Google has scheduled the Made by Google event for August 20 where it is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 lineup, alongside the next generation Pixel 10 series smartphones. Here is what consumers can expect from the Pixel Watch 4 series.
Google Pixel Watch 4 series: What to expect
According to a consumer technology focused news platform, Android Headlines, one key addition that consumers can expect from the next generation of Pixel watches is the extension of blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring. Unlike current models that track SpO2 only during sleep, the Pixel Watch 4 may offer all-day monitoring, with alerts for low oxygen levels.
The report also hints at a possible “Emergency Satellite Communications” feature, though specifics remain unclear at the moment.
Another new function tied to Android 16 is "notification cooldown," which reduces notification noise by disabling sounds and vibrations when alerts come in too frequently. This is expected to be available on the Pixel Watch 4, likely as part of the broader Wear OS 6 update.
As for the processor, the Pixel Watch 4 series is expected to be powered by Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, akin to its predecessor. However, it might ship with a new co-processor (likely a Cortex-M55) that could allow Google to do more, especially around AI. The 41mm model may feature a 327mAh battery (a seven per cent increase over the Watch 3's 307mAh), and the 45mm model a 459mAh battery (a nine per cent increase over the Watch 3's 420mAh).
Google Pixel Watch 4 series: Expected pricing
As per the 9To5Google report, the Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) is expected to be priced at 399 Euros for the Wi-Fi model and 499 Euros for the LTE variant in France. The larger 45mm version is likely to cost 449 Euros for Wi-Fi and 549 Euros for LTE.
Notably, not much information is available at the moment regarding the India pricing of the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 series.