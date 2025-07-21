Home / Technology / Tech News / Govt working on voluntary code of conduct for companies using AI

The government is developing a voluntary code of conduct for AI companies and procurement guidelines on the responsible use of AI in the public sector, a senior official says

The Global AI Summit, scheduled for February 2026 in New Delhi, will discuss the impact of the technology, a senior official said.
Aashish Aryan
Jul 21 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
The government is developing a voluntary code of conduct for companies utilising artificial intelligence (AI), along with procurement guidelines on the responsible use of AI in the public sector, a senior government official announced.
 
“Risks and risk-based assessments have become the cornerstone in the way the EU (European Union) regulates AI, and that is something we are also working on as well,” said S Krishnan, Secretary for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He was speaking at the Abhay Tripathi memorial lecture held in the city.
 
Furthermore, the government is also in favour of a model where revenue is shared between companies developing AI and large language models (LLMs) and the companies or individuals that create the content used for training such AI models, Krishnan added.
 
Embracing innovation in AI is crucial for India, not only for applying it to governance and enhancing the quality of governance but also as an opportunity to “leapfrog into the next generation” and ensure a broad impact across the country, he said.
 
The Global AI Summit, scheduled for February 2026 in New Delhi, will discuss the impact of the technology, Krishnan said.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

