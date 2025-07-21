Govt working on voluntary code of conduct for companies using AI

The government is developing a voluntary code of conduct for companies utilising artificial intelligence (AI), along with procurement guidelines on the responsible use of AI in the public sector, a senior government official announced.

“Risks and risk-based assessments have become the cornerstone in the way the EU (European Union) regulates AI, and that is something we are also working on as well,” said S Krishnan, Secretary for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He was speaking at the Abhay Tripathi memorial lecture held in the city.

Furthermore, the government is also in favour of a model where revenue is shared between companies developing AI and large language models (LLMs) and the companies or individuals that create the content used for training such AI models, Krishnan added.