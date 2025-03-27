Google shifts Android updates development behind closed doors: Here's why

Google will be changing the way it develops new versions of the Android operating system (OS). The US-based technology giant told consumer technology news platform Android Authority that all Android development work going forward will take place in Google's internal branch, a pivot from developing large swaths of the software in public-facing channels. Now, this announcement marks a shift in its approach. Google won’t be shutting off the open source channel completely, but the process will not be as transparent as it used to be earlier.

ALSO READ: Google rolls-out custom chatbots 'Gems' for free-tier Gemini users: Details So far, Google has had two branches for development, the external branch would have Android Open Source Project (AOSP), which would be accessible to all and the other is the internal branch, which was only available to Google and companies with a Google Mobile Services (GMS) license, like Samsung, Motorola, etc.

Certain parts of the Android operating system, like the Bluetooth stack, are developed openly in the AOSP branch, but the majority, including the core OS framework, are built privately within Google's internal branch. Google has confirmed to Android Authority that it plans to transition all Android OS development to its internal branch soon, aiming to make the development process more efficient.

Why is Google doing this?

According to the Android Authority report, Google has stated that this shift is aimed at simplifying development. Since the company manages both public and private Android branches, they often fall out of sync in terms of features and API support, requiring complex merges with each release. By concentrating on its internal branch, Google hopes to streamline updates and reduce development friction.

Despite this change, Google assures that completed Android versions will still be published in AOSP as usual. This approach is expected to help developers by allowing them to focus on app compatibility without tracking ongoing changes in AOSP. Meanwhile, licensed original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can prioritise the internal branch as they develop devices, which often take over a year to bring to market.

Why does this matter?

While this shift will likely streamline development for Google, it may also reduce early insights into Android’s future updates, reported Android Authority. Previously, AOSP code often hinted at upcoming features, device plans, or app support changes. With less visibility into the development process, developers and users may have fewer chances to voice concerns before major updates or unpopular changes roll out.

That said, most Android users won’t notice any immediate impact from this transition. Google is expected to provide further details about the move to private development later this week, with the shift potentially taking effect as early as next week.