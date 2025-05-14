BGMI releases new redeem codes for in-game rewards ahead of 3.8 update

Krafton is gearing up to launch the BGMI 3.8 update, and ahead of its official release, the company has unveiled a fresh batch of redeem codes. These codes, available until 11:59 PM on June 6, 2025, are limited in number and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, giving players a chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards.
Among the available rewards are high-tier Pink and Purple items, allowing players to customise their characters with distinctive outfits, weapon skins, and other enhancements. Codes must be redeemed via BGMI’s official redemption site, as they won’t work elsewhere.
Redemption rules
A total of 24 BGMI redeem codes have been released, each limited to just 10 redemptions, making them highly limited. Krafton has also confirmed that each code can be used only once per player.
Players are allowed to redeem one code per day and a maximum of two codes per account until the offer ends on June 6, 2025. This cap encourages a thoughtful selection of rewards. Redemptions from guest accounts are not eligible.
Also Read
Once redeemed, rewards will be delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox. However, any unclaimed rewards will expire after seven days and cannot be recovered.
BGMI official redeem codes
- CTZBZ4NFU84G
- CTZCZ6VFDNBJ
- CTZDZ84GNWUT
- CTZEZ3CFVCVS
- CTZFZ47JFQXK
- CTZGZ5M4RF9K
- CTZHZS6FD8H4
- CTZIZKUEFTCR
- CTZJZBN75PUM
- CTZKZK6XWPK7
- CTZLZS7JJP8U
- CTZMZABTC8W3
- CUZBZFBBDWMX
- CUZCZB88KK67
- CUZDZJMNC6BE
- CUZEZUGSF5DW
- CUZFZ945PDHA
- CUZGZUSUDG3G
- CUZHZE5M9UX3
- CUZIZJMKPVD7
- CUZJZFRXSKW5
- CUZKZ756K7VB
- CUZLZWCXQ8CR
- CUZMZSKD3PF6
How to redeem BGMI codes
- Visit the official BGMI website and navigate to the Redeem section.
- Enter your Character ID in the provided field.
- Type in the redeem code you want to claim.
- Complete the Captcha or verification code displayed on the screen.
- Click the Confirm button to submit your information.
- You will receive one of two messages: either "Code has been redeemed" if successful, or "Code expired" appears if the code is no longer valid.