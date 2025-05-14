BGMI releases new redeem codes for in-game rewards ahead of 3.8 update

Krafton is gearing up to launch the BGMI 3.8 update, and ahead of its official release, the company has unveiled a fresh batch of redeem codes. These codes, available until 11:59 PM on June 6, 2025, are limited in number and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, giving players a chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards.

Among the available rewards are high-tier Pink and Purple items, allowing players to customise their characters with distinctive outfits, weapon skins, and other enhancements. Codes must be redeemed via BGMI’s official redemption site, as they won’t work elsewhere.

Redemption rules

A total of 24 BGMI redeem codes have been released, each limited to just 10 redemptions, making them highly limited. Krafton has also confirmed that each code can be used only once per player.

Players are allowed to redeem one code per day and a maximum of two codes per account until the offer ends on June 6, 2025. This cap encourages a thoughtful selection of rewards. Redemptions from guest accounts are not eligible.

Also Read

Once redeemed, rewards will be delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox. However, any unclaimed rewards will expire after seven days and cannot be recovered.

BGMI official redeem codes

CTZBZ4NFU84G

CTZCZ6VFDNBJ

CTZDZ84GNWUT

CTZEZ3CFVCVS

CTZFZ47JFQXK

CTZGZ5M4RF9K

CTZHZS6FD8H4

CTZIZKUEFTCR

CTZJZBN75PUM

CTZKZK6XWPK7

CTZLZS7JJP8U

CTZMZABTC8W3

CUZBZFBBDWMX

CUZCZB88KK67

CUZDZJMNC6BE

CUZEZUGSF5DW

CUZFZ945PDHA

CUZGZUSUDG3G

CUZHZE5M9UX3

CUZIZJMKPVD7

CUZJZFRXSKW5

CUZKZ756K7VB

CUZLZWCXQ8CR

CUZMZSKD3PF6

How to redeem BGMI codes