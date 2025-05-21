Google to roll out agentic AI across Gemini, Search and Chrome: Pichai

Google products including search, Chrome, and the Gemini app, will soon come embedded with agentic artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, that will help users find more personalised results and give the tech giant an edge amid rising competition with its rival AI services like ChatGPT.

It was rolled out in the US on Tuesday. The announcement was made by Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Google's parent company Alphabet, during his keynote address at Google I/O Developer’s conference. ALSO READ: Google I/O 2025: AI Mode brings virtual try-on, smart checkout for shopping In December last year, the company had released an early research prototype, Project Mariner, to work on agents that could interact with the web and get stuff done for the users.

“We’re bringing Project Mariner’s computer use capabilities to developers via the Gemini API. Trusted testers like Automation Anywhere and UiPath are already starting to build with it, and it will be available more broadly this summer,” Pichai said.

Apart from Agentic AI capabilities, Google’s Gemini will -- with users’ permission -- start using data from across Google apps to offer more relevant and personalised context, he said. For example, Gemini will be able to search for relevant context across apps such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, and Calendar, and create replies that are more relevant for a particular user, Pichai said.

“It will match your typical greeting and capture your tone, style, and even favourite word choices, all to generate a reply that’s more relevant and sounds authentically like you. Personalised Smart Replies will be available for subscribers later this year,” he said.

In the US and India, which are the biggest markets for Google, AI-generated Overviews are “driving over 10 per cent growth in the types of queries that show them”, Pichai said, adding that an all-new end-to-end AI Mode, where users will be able to longer and more complex queries, is also being introduced in search.

“The opportunity with AI is truly as big as it gets. And it will be up to this wave of developers, technology builders, and problem solvers to make sure its benefits reach as many people as possible,” Pichai said.