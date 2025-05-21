Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google I/O 2025: AI Mode brings virtual try-on, smart checkout for shopping

Google I/O 2025: AI Mode brings virtual try-on, smart checkout for shopping

Announced at Google I/O 2025, AI Mode in search will offer smarter and personalised way to find, try, and buy products online with virtual try-on feature and agentic checkout

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Google has announced new features within the AI Mode in Search, for enhancing the online shopping experience. With this new feature users get the option to try clothes on virtually, and if it’s the right fit then a built-in AI agent will buy them for the user. Google also said that AI Mode combines the capabilities of Gemini with Google’s Shopping Graph to help users browse, compare, and find the right products easily.

AI Mode in search gets smarter

Announced at Google I/O 2025, AI Mode is expanding to be much more helpful for finding furniture, clothes, and other products. The mode allows for conversational web searches, narrowing down topics with AI overviews and nuanced answers.
 
 
AI Mode for shopping will supposedly help users generate ideas and find inspiration through more conversational searches.
 
For example, if a user asks AI Mode for a travel bag, it will not show random items. It will curate a visual panel of options altered as per user’s preferences and needs. The results will get updated in real time, making it easy to explore options and discover new brands. 

Virtual try-on technology

According to Google, one of the most exciting features of AI Mode is the virtual try-on technology. It said that shopping for clothes online can be tricky, especially when the user is unsure of how something will look on them. Now, users can upload a full-length photo of themselves and virtually try on various dresses, clothing directly from Google Search.
 
This AI-powered tool will understand how clothing fits and moves on different body types, and shows realistic results based on their own image. It will use advanced image generation technology to make sure each piece looks natural and accurate, considering the fabric texture and body shape. This feature is currently being rolled out in the US through Google Search Labs.

Agentic checkout

AI Mode will also make it easier to buy a selected product at the right price. With the new checkout feature, users can track prices on any product, set their preferred size, colour, and budget, and receive alerts when the price drops.
When the user is ready to buy, they just need to tap "buy for me." After this, Google will add the item to the checkout cart on the merchant’s website and will use the user's Google Pay details to secure the purchase.
 
This agentic checkout feature will be rolling out in the coming months to product listings in the US.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

