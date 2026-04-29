Google marks 20 years of Translate with AI pronunciation feature update

Google Translate has completed 20 years and to mark this, Google has introduced a new AI-powered pronunciation practice feature. The tool analyses how users speak and provides instant feedback to help improve pronunciation before real conversations. It is currently available on Android in select regions, including the US and India, and supports languages like English, Spanish and Hindi.

Google Translate features: Details

The pronunciation practice feature works like a language coach built into the app. Users can listen to how a word or phrase should sound and then try speaking it themselves. The AI analyses their speech, highlights mistakes and gives feedback to improve clarity. This feature builds on existing tools like “Ask” and “Understand,” which provide context-based translations. Google said that the pronunciation practice was one of the most requested additions to Translate.

READ: Sony raises prices of PS5 consoles in Southeast Asia, India may follow soon Google is focusing more on real-time and natural conversations. Features like Live Translate allow users to have ongoing conversations across languages, including through headphones. These tools aim to preserve tone and context, making interactions feel more natural. According to Google, many of these sessions now last longer than five minutes, suggesting that users are increasingly relying on AI for meaningful conversations. Google also said that emojis may be becoming a global language, with more people using AI tools to convert text into emojis and make conversations more visual and fun. Google also noted that more people are using AI Mode in Search to get help with ASL translations. The company said translation is among the most common uses of Circle to Search on Android, whether people are trying to understand K-beauty routines or figure out the meaning of trending lyrics.