Wikipedia restricts AI use in article writing, cites policy violations

The online encyclopedia updated its guidelines regarding the same last week. "Text generated by large language models (LLMs) often violates several of Wikipedia's core content policies," it said. The update applies to the English version of Wikipedia, the report added.

While the platform has imposed restrictions, it stopped short of a complete ban, allowing limited exceptions. These include permitting editors to use LLMs for basic copyedits to their own writing and to incorporate such changes after human review. Such edits are allowed only if the tools do not introduce any new content.

"Caution is required, because LLMs can go beyond what you ask of them and change the meaning of the text such that it is not supported by the sources cited," Wikipedia said.

It also allows editors to use AI to translate articles from other language editions of Wikipedia into English. However, editors must adhere to the platform’s guidelines on LLM-assisted translations, which require them to have sufficient knowledge of the source language to verify accuracy, the report added.

The platform also warned of a situation where some editors may have similar writing styles to LLMs. It added that editors will need more evidence than just stylistic or linguistic signs to justify any potential sanctions.