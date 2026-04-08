Google updates Gemini with mental health support features and safety tools

Google is rolling out updates to Gemini AI that will help connect users to mental health support more quickly. According to Google, the changes are designed to identify when someone may be in distress and guide them towards verified resources, including crisis helplines. Alongside this, Google has also announced funding to expand mental health support services globally. Here’s what the update includes:

Access to crisis support

Google is updating Gemini to make it simpler for users to find help when needed. If a conversation suggests someone may be struggling, the chatbot will show a “Help is available” prompt with links to relevant support resources.

In more serious cases, such as signs of self-harm or suicidal thoughts, Gemini will display a one-touch option to connect with crisis helplines. This allows users to call, chat or text support services directly. The option remains visible throughout the conversation to make access easier. Funding for global helplines According to the company, Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, has announced $30 million in funding over the next three years. Google said that the goal is to help crisis helplines expand their reach and improve response capacity. ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro Max on Nasa's Artemis II mission: How it made it to space The company is also expanding its partnership with ReflexAI. This includes $4 million in funding and the use of Gemini within ReflexAI’s training tools. The initiative will also involve technical support to improve training platforms used by organisations handling sensitive conversations.

How Gemini will respond in sensitive situations Google said that it is refining how Gemini handles mental health-related conversations. The system is designed to prioritise connecting users with real-world help instead of acting as a replacement for professional care. ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 6 with 9,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, offers It will avoid encouraging harmful behaviour and is trained not to reinforce false beliefs. Instead, it will guide users towards verified information and suggest seeking professional support when required. Safeguards for younger users Google has outlined a set of protections in Gemini specifically for younger users. These measures are designed to ensure that responses remain appropriate and avoid sensitive or harmful topics.