AI investment hits $800 billion, India emerges as key applications hub

Global artificial intelligence (AI) investment reached $800 billion in 2025, with venture capital funding nearly doubling to $226 billion, according to SenseAI Ventures’ State of AI Report 2026, signalling a shift from experimentation to large-scale commercial deployment.

What is driving the surge in AI investments?

The report noted that 79 per cent of global AI capital was concentrated in mega-rounds of over $100 million, highlighting a market driven by high-conviction bets backed by visible enterprise demand.

“AI today is first and foremost a gold rush. Capital of every stripe — venture capital, private equity, debt and balance sheets — is converging at unprecedented scale,” said Rahul Agarwalla, managing partner, SenseAI Ventures.

He added that enterprise adoption and monetisation are accelerating, making AI an economic imperative rather than a technology trend. Where is value being created in AI? The report highlights a clear shift from model-building and infrastructure towards deployment, where AI is embedded into products, workflows and revenue-generating use cases. It said the application layer is emerging as the primary source of commercial value, as enterprises increasingly integrate AI into real-world operations. What is India’s role in the AI ecosystem? The study, based on analysis of over 1,263 Indian AI startups, suggests India is emerging as a key hub for AI applications.

About 75 per cent of Indian AI startups are focused on applications, while nearly 80 per cent of funding flows into this segment. A majority of these startups are reaching the revenue stage early. “This is not a capability gap; it is a strategic position aligned with India’s comparative advantage and where the fastest commercial outcomes in AI are emerging,” the report said. What are the key trends shaping AI growth? The report outlined five major trends: Capital is increasingly concentrated in fewer, larger deals

India is emerging as a hub for application-led AI innovation

AI is scaling faster, with smaller teams generating higher revenue

Infrastructure spending continues to rise alongside adoption

AI is expanding into sectors such as defence, research and automation It also highlighted growing competition for talent and a shift towards more advanced reasoning systems and efficient deployment models.