Google Voice update adds three-way calling, revamped interface: What's new

The new features in Google Voice are currently limited to select Google Workspace customers but will soon be available for all, said Google

Google Voice update (Google)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Google has announced a new update to its Google Voice app, introducing a redesigned in-call interface and the ability to initiate three-way conference calls. The update is part of a phased rollout and is available to select Google Workspace customers.
 
According to the official announcement, the updated interface places key call control options in a single row. These include the “Hold” and “Transfer” buttons, with a new “Add” button that allows users to initiate a second call. If a second call is active, the “Add” button changes to a “Merge” option, enabling users to combine both calls into a single three-way call. The app also displays a notification-style message at the top of the interface when one of the callers is on hold and includes a button to toggle between active calls.
  To use the new three-way calling feature, users must tap the “Add” button during an active call, choose a contact from their list, and then select the “Merge” button when the second call connects. This feature is available only to Google Workspace users with Voice Starter, Voice Standard, or Voice Premier subscriptions, as well as those using SIP Link Standard and SIP Link Premier plans. 

Google states that the redesigned interface will be available to all Google Voice users in the future. However, there is no confirmation on whether the changes apply to iOS, as the shared examples only display the Android version of the app. The rollout is expected to take up to 15 days or longer. 
 
First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

