Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 2, win in-game rewards, and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for today, allowing players to claim exclusive in-game rewards for free. These rewards often feature limited-edition character costumes, distinctive weapon skins, diamonds, and other valuable items that improve gameplay.

As these codes are only valid for a short time and have a restricted usage limit, it’s important to redeem them promptly.

Listed below are the latest active codes along with simple steps to help you redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 2, 2025 are:

FPSTQ7MXNPY5

FFCBRAX2FTNN

HQ2KTQNCX2YK

YKW2TSQPXDL8

FFMDNT2MFNPX

FF2WN9QSFTHX

FFMTSXTPVQZ9

NPFT7FKPCXNQ

FFM1VSWCPXN9

GXS2T7KNFQ2X

FFBYS2MQX9KM

XF4SQKCH6HY4

PXTXFCNSV2YK

FFSTQKNPFDZ9

FFCKRAXQTS9S

FFEV0SQPFDZ9

F4SWKCH6KY4

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a redeem code is applied successfully, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mail. In cases where the reward involves currency such as gold or diamonds, the player’s account is updated instantly.

These codes often unlock exclusive, time-limited items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual upgrades that improve the game’s aesthetics.

Keep in mind that each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and is only valid for 12 hours, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible.