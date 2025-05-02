Apple shifts iPhone production for US market to India, confirms Tim Cook

Tech giant Apple is procuring half of its iPhones for its US market from India, as the tariffs are lower than in China, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook said.
Speaking to CNBC after quarterly earnings, Tim Cook also added that it is sourcing its other products from Vietnam for its US market. However, he added, the company still makes the “vast majority” of its products for other countries in China.
Cook also confirmed that India will be the ‘country of origin’ for a large number of iPhones that will be sold in the US. This comes as the country tries to move away from China, owing to its high tariff rates as compared to the 10 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian and Vietnamese-made goods.
Why Apple is moving iPhone production away from China’s high tariffs
Tim Cook’s remarks follow US President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs. Talking about the impact on the company, Cook said that it saw a “limited” effect in the March quarter, as Apple was able to optimise its supply chain.
Apple Q2 results: Revenue grows to $95.4 billion, iPhone leads the charge
For the quarter ending March, Apple reported revenue of $95.4 billion, up from $90.75 billion a year ago. iPhone revenue stood at $46.84 billion. Mac revenue was $7.95 billion, while iPad revenue was reported at $6.4 billion.
In the current quarter, ending in June, Cook expects overall revenue to grow in the “low to mid-single digits” on an annual basis. However, he admitted that forecasts beyond June are murky, indicating that the tariff situation remains fluid.
The company follows a fiscal year cycle that begins in October and ends in September. The first quarter is from October to December, and the results were reported in January.
Trump’s reciprocal tariffs: What it means for Apple and iPhone supply chains
On 2 April, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on more than 100 countries, including India and China. On 9 April, he announced a 90-day pause on these tariffs as several countries tried to negotiate a deal with the US. However, the list did not include China, which retaliated with its own reciprocal tariffs.
Currently, the US has imposed 145 per cent tariffs on Chinese products, while China has imposed 125 per cent tariffs on US goods.