Apple is 'making progress' but delayed Siri features need more time: Cook

“With regard to the more personal Siri features we announced, we need more time to complete our work on these features so they meet our high-quality bar. We are making progress, and we look forward to getting these features into customers’ hands,” said Cook.

The features in question include on-screen awareness, personal context awareness, and the ability to perform in-app actions. These were initially expected to be released as part of the iOS 18.4 update. However, they were absent from compatible devices when the update was rolled out last month.

A report by Bloomberg suggested that Apple has faced persistent issues during internal testing of these new Siri features, including unresolved bugs. The report also noted that Apple may be considering a complete rebuild of Siri's AI abilities, which could push the rollout timeline to 2026.

While Cook did not offer a specific release date, the delayed features are now expected to become part of the iOS 19 update cycle. Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that these advanced Siri features could arrive by spring 2026, likely with the iOS 19.4 update.

Apple is set to host its annual WWDC from June 9 to 13, where the company will preview the next generation of its operating systems—iOS 19 for iPhones, iPadOS 19 for iPads, macOS 16 for Macs, and others. The company is also expected to highlight new Apple Intelligence abilities and Siri updates during the event.