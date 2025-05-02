Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 2, win in-game rewards, and more

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 2, win in-game rewards, and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for May 2. Here is a step-by-step guide to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for today, allowing players to claim exclusive in-game rewards for free. These rewards often feature limited-edition character costumes, distinctive weapon skins, diamonds, and other valuable items that improve gameplay.
 
As these codes are only valid for a short time and have a restricted usage limit, it’s important to redeem them promptly.
 
Listed below are the latest active codes along with simple steps to help you redeem them.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 1, win emotes and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 30 to win diamonds and skins

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 29 to win exclusive rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile game India, BGMI

BGMI official redeem codes: New set of codes to get weapon upgrades, skins

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 28 to score diamonds and skins

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 2, 2025 are:
 
  • FPSTQ7MXNPY5
  • FFCBRAX2FTNN
  • HQ2KTQNCX2YK
  • YKW2TSQPXDL8
  • FFMDNT2MFNPX
  • FF2WN9QSFTHX
  • FFMTSXTPVQZ9
  • NPFT7FKPCXNQ
  • FFM1VSWCPXN9
  • GXS2T7KNFQ2X
  • FFBYS2MQX9KM
  • XF4SQKCH6HY4
  • PXTXFCNSV2YK
  • FFSTQKNPFDZ9
  • FFCKRAXQTS9S
  • FFEV0SQPFDZ9
  • F4SWKCH6KY4

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is applied successfully, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mail. In cases where the reward involves currency such as gold or diamonds, the player’s account is updated instantly.
 
These codes often unlock exclusive, time-limited items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual upgrades that improve the game’s aesthetics.
 
Keep in mind that each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and is only valid for 12 hours, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible.

More From This Section

Apple, Apple iphone

Apple shifts iPhone production for US market to India, confirms Tim Cook

iPhone, Inside an Apple Inc. store in San Francisco.

Apple to source over 19 billion US-made chips in supply chain shift

Tech Wrap May 1

Tech Wrap May 1: Fortnite on App Store, Google Gemini, Vivo Y19 launched

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 coming to Sony PS5 with support for 60fps gameplay: Check details

Redesigned Scuderia Ferrari app

Ferrari's F1 team partners with IBM to revamp its smartphone app with AI

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon