Google to make fresh investment over $1 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic

Anthropic, a major competitor of OpenAI in the AI foundation model space, declined to comment

Google already has an existing commitment of $2 billion in Anthropic. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Google is making a fresh investment of more than $1 billion into AI startup Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
This comes after Reuters and other media reported earlier in January that Anthropic was nearing a $2 billion fundraise in a round, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, valuing the firm at about $60 billion. 
The FT said that Google's new investment was separate from the Lightspeed funding round. 
Anthropic, a major competitor of OpenAI in the AI foundation model space, declined to comment. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. 
Google already has an existing commitment of $2 billion in Anthropic, while e-commerce giant Amazon doubled its stake in the AI company to $8 billion late last year. 
Anthropic, whose annualized revenue hit about $875 million, sells access to its models directly and through third-party cloud services including Amazon Web Services. The development of large language models requires expensive computing as well as top talent. 
Microsoft-backed OpenAI triggered an AI arms race after it launched ChatGPT in November 2022. The growing popularity of the company and new product launches helped it close a $6.6 billion funding round in October, potentially taking its valuation to $157 billion.
First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

