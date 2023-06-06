Home / Technology / Tech News / Google working to fix Pixel Watch's backplate falling issue: Report

Google's Pixel Watch is its maiden watch, launched in October 2022, alongside the Pixel 7 series smartphone

Google is aware of the Pixel Watch’s backplate falling off and it is working to identify its cause, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. 
“We’re aware of a very small number of Google Pixel Watch users having an issue with the glass on the back of the watch. We’re working to identify its cause and rectify the situation as quickly as possible,” Google said in a statement to the tech website Android Police.

For the past few months, Google's Pixel Watch owners have been complaining about the backplate suddenly falling off from the watch. While acknowledging the issue, Google recently said that it is aware of the Pixel Watch’s backplate falling off and it is working to identify its cause.
While contacting Google support has worked for most users, as the company sent a replacement unit. In some cases, Pixel Watch owners had to raise the issue as support demanded $300 to file a warranty claim or denied a replacement.

Several users shared about this issue on Reddit and the majority of them claimed that the back fell off, when they took the watch out of the charging puck. Some users pointed out that there might be a problem with the adhesive holding the watch’s back and case together.
In March, some users complained about the alarm not working properly and going off late because of a bug.

However, this is not the first time that Google's devices are facing hardware or build quality issues. Pixel 7 users have been complaining about its rear camera glass shattering without any clear reason. Besides, there were complaints about the Pixel 6 screen randomly cracking.
Google’s Pixel Watch is its maiden watch, launched in October 2022, alongside the Pixel 7 series smartphone. The watch is made of recycled aluminium. The smartwatch boots WearOS 3.5 with built-in Google Assistant for voice controls. It has Fitbit's health-and-fitness features integrated such as ECG app, sleep monitoring, and built-in GPS. Google is offering six months of free Fitbit premium subscription with the watch. 

